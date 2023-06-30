San Jose PD seizes 38K pounds of illegal fireworks following storage unit fire investigation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have arrested two suspects after responding to a large fire at a Public Storage on Blossom Hill Road on June 14. Initial reports indicated the fire was started by multiple illegal fireworks igniting inside a storage unit, police said.
During their investigation, detectives identified two suspects - 45-year-old Anthony Dasilva and 25-year-old Nathaniel Valassis - and several other storage units that contained additional illegal fireworks.
After searching more units and multiple residences, police seized the following:
- Approximately 38,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks
- Over 13 ounces of methamphetamine for sale
- Over 200 grams of cocaine for sale
- Marijuana for sale
- Approximately $4,800 in cash
- One semi-automatic firearm
Both suspects were arrested for various crimes and booked into jail. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live