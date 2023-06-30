San Jose PD seizes 38K pounds of illegal fireworks following storage unit fire investigation

San Jose police seized approximately 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and other items during a fire investigation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have arrested two suspects after responding to a large fire at a Public Storage on Blossom Hill Road on June 14. Initial reports indicated the fire was started by multiple illegal fireworks igniting inside a storage unit, police said.

During their investigation, detectives identified two suspects - 45-year-old Anthony Dasilva and 25-year-old Nathaniel Valassis - and several other storage units that contained additional illegal fireworks.

After searching more units and multiple residences, police seized the following:

Approximately 38,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks

Over 13 ounces of methamphetamine for sale

Over 200 grams of cocaine for sale

Marijuana for sale

Approximately $4,800 in cash

One semi-automatic firearm

Both suspects were arrested for various crimes and booked into jail. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

