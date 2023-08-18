There are new details about the San Jose police officer still in critical condition because of a gunshot wound.

Man who allegedly shot, badly wounded SJ police officer could face life in prison, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a San Jose man faces attempted murder charges after he attacked his pregnant wife and then shot and badly wounded a responding police officer.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A San Jose police officer is still in critical condition because of a gunshot wound. The officer was dragged to safety by her partner.

After shooting the officer in the stomach, Gabriel Mario Carreras, 44, allegedly barricaded himself for four hours. He eventually was arrested, uninjured.

Police say Carreras will be arraigned Friday afternoon and will face attempted murder of a police officer and other firearm assault-related felony charges. He is also charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, the suspect could face a life sentence in prison.

RELATED: Longtime SJPD officer shot while on duty in stable but critical condition, authorities say

"There are too many guns in too many dangerous people's hands. Too many people are getting shot, including police officers. Today, an officer lies badly wounded in the hospital for trying to save a pregnant woman. As we give our sincerest thanks to her and her heroic partner, we are determined to make sure this suspect will never see a gun or freedom again," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement.

That officer shot is the department's first female officer ever injured in the line of duty.

It happened when police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a family disturbance at Auzerais Avenue and Race Street.

MORE: 2 students stabbed at San Jose high school, police say

Crews were at work Thursday to repair a broken gate at the condo complex, a last remaining sign of the intense police scene the area saw just a day before.

"I saw them knock down the gate," said Benajmin Le who witnessed the police response. "Nobody knew how to keep it open."

Le says he lives just a couple of doors down from the home that police surrounded during a 4-hour standoff with the suspect.

"They came upstairs, knocked on our house and then was like, 'Hey, we got to escort you out,'" Le said. "It was my fiancé and I kind of sandwiched between two police officers."

San Jose police say they were initially called to the home for a family disturbance before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. San Jose Police communications received a 911 call regarding a disturbance at Auzerais Avenue. A crying pregnant woman reported that she was being assaulted by her drunk husband.

MORE: Child, great-grandmother fatally stabbed in San Jose apartment, police say

Police say the two responding officers were ambushed just 30 seconds after arriving to the condo-complex. When one officer yelled "San Jose Police come on out," Carreras allegedly came out of a balcony door and fired a gun.

"The suspect exited onto the balcony's landing and from a position of concealment, discharged a firearm, striking our officer," said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata at a Wednesday evening press conference.

The officer was struck in her in the abdomen, below her bulletproof vest. Police say the bullet caused serious damage to her intestine, colon, liver, gallbladder, and fractured her spine.

After her partner pulled her to safety, additional officers arrived on scene and surrounded the residence and apprehended the suspect.

Neighbors were either evacuated, forced to stay in their home, or kept outside of the wide police perimeter.

Thursday, police released an update, saying that the female officer remains in critical but stable condition a day after the shooting.

Chief Mata says the officer was shot in the upper body outside of her vest.

The chief said it was a fast response from her partner that helped lead to her survival.

"Without hesitation, or consideration for himself, the officer's partner extracted the officer from the line of fire to a place of safety where he began treat her injuries," Mata said.

That officer is the older brother of Assemblymember Evan Low.

MORE: Police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in San Jose apartment

"He's not just my hero," Low said of his brother, "He's San Jose's hero, and I'm so proud of him."

Low raced from the state capitol to be with his brother. More than 24 hours after the shooting, Low says his brother is working to cope.

"He physically is doing well," Low said. "But I know that he is still very tense and recapping and replaying in his mind what transpired."

MORE: 2 Santa Clara Sheriff's deputies die within 1 week in separate incidents

As more news on the injured officer's condition is awaited, Low says the tragic situation is a wakeup call.

"It's just a stark reminder about this heroism that we see displayed each and every day," he said.

Police say the suspect was a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a gun.

Neighbors who say they've met the man are still trying to come to terms with the news.

MORE: New pilot program aims to build social, community connections in San Jose

"We talked about it with all of our neighbors," said neighbor Joshua Garcia.

"I haven't really processed it," he said, "It's a weird situation. Definitely, just a weird situation."

The 44-year-old suspect is expected in court Friday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live