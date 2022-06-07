Shots fired into San Jose library with children inside, police say; 1 man injured

SAN JOSE Calif. (KGO) -- There were terrifying moments for some children in San Jose on Monday who were in a library when shots were fired into the building.This happened at the Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins Drive. The library is right next door to Clyde L. Fischer Middle School.Witnesses say one person was chasing someone else into the library as they were shooting at them.San Jose police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Two parents tell ABC7 that officers are interviewing the kids who saw this all unfold.They'll be released later from the middle school.