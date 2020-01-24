armed robbery

3 arrested in Fresno in connection to multiple San Mateo armed robberies

Authorities arrested Marc Rodriguez, 29, (left) Candelario Alviar, 23, (middle) and Roxanne Gonzales, 34, (right) in connection to multiple robberies.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Three people from Fresno were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in the Bay Area.

Authorities say the suspects, identified as Candelario Alviar, 23, Marc Rodriguez, 29, and Roxanne Gonzales, 34, targeted people who were walking home late on January 6.

San Mateo police say, in the first robbery, Alviar demanded a man's backpack at gunpoint. When he gave her the bag, she threatened to shoot him as she escaped in a car.

Minutes later, Alviar pistol-whipped another man and took his wallet before running away.

Police say the victim's credit cards were used at several Fresno businesses, and Fresno police used surveillance footage to help track down the suspects.

Investigators found Rodriguez and Gonzales with the gun used in the robberies while arresting them for a separate incident during a traffic stop.

Alviar was later found and arrested. All three suspects are were booked in the Fresno County jail facing several charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobay areabay areaassaultfresnoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Napa County releases graphic video of officer-involved shooting
Second suspect arrested in brazen armed robbery in East Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News