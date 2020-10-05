Reopening California

San Ramon Valley High School students call for in-person learning amid ongoing pandemic

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon Valley High School students held a sit-in outside of San Ramon Valley Unified's district office Monday asking that learning return to the classroom now that Contra Costa County moved to the red tier.

About a dozen and a half students showed up for the sit-in organized by students.

"It's way harder to learn on a computer screen. I can't ask a question as easily, I can't go (and speak to teachers) after class as easily, I can't see my counselor as easily I have to set up all these meetings," said Jacob Ludwig, a senior at San Ramon Valley High School.

Several cars driving by honked at the small group seeming to show support of the students' demonstraiton.

They were holding signs with the message "back to school now" and "back to campus."

At one point the superintendent of SRVUSD came out to listen and speak to the students.

While Bay Area school districts insist that distance learning is the safest option, there's a growing conglomerate of parents, teachers, and pediatric experts who believe the pros of in-person learning, outweigh the cons.



He explained there is a plan in place to bring students back to the classroom starting Jan. 5 and families will get to choose in November whether returning to the classroom or continuing to learn remotely is best for them.

"All that we are saying to our community now that we're in the red tier is we get it, we understand," said John Malloy, Superintendent San Ramon Valley Unified Schools. "And we're going to try and figure it out fast. It's not fast enough for some - it's too fast for others."

The superintendent said when families were surveyed earlier this year they didn't support the idea of hybrid learning so the district will spend the month of October figuring out how to best deliver both in person and online instruction simultaneously.

In November, families will get to choose between the learning modes and both would resume at the conclusion of Winter Break on Jan. 5.

He added, by moving to in person instruction there would have to be some interruption in students' learning so making the transition over the Winter Break would allow for the smallest impact to students.

