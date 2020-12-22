More pop-up COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara Co. as cases surge

Testing started at 11 a.m. and will run until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with no appointments needed. They have enough tests to accommodate 500 people.
RELATED: 'Big Step:' Santa Clara Co. debuts self-swab COVID-19 testing in East San Jose
Santa Clara county has averaged more than 110,000 tests a week since the post-thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the county now reports 607 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, more than any other Bay Area county.
RELATED: Skilled nursing frontline workers get first COVID-19 vaccines available in Santa Clara County
Julian Glover spoke to the nurse running Tuesday's clinic and he said these pop-up testing clinics throughout the county are crucial to making it easier for people to access a test.
"Mobile sites, I think a lot of people in the community are thankful for because we are coming to them," said Mike Kim, the Clinical Nurse Lead. "And if you're able to come to testing sites near you it could also help us to not overcrowd other places. However, our goal at the end of the day is to test as many as possible."
ABC7 News was also in Morgan Hill Tuesday morning as another pop-up testing site opened at 9:30 a.m. at the Council Chamber Building. A small number of people were lining up before the doors opened.
RELATED: 60 San Francisco firefighters test positive for COVID-19, city says vaccinations are coming
The county also has two pop-up sites running in areas that have been hot spots for the virus: out in East San Jose at Emmanuel Baptist Church and the South County Annex Building in Gilroy.
Full list of sites is available at the SCC government website.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic