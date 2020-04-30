Santa Cruz County extends shelter-in-place indefinitely, loosens some restrictions

The county's shelter-in-place order was previously set to expire on May 3. With the extension came a relaxing of some restrictions. The following activities will now be allowed:
- Landscaping gardening, tree trimming, environmental site remediation as long as social distancing requirements are met
- Hospitals can do elective surgeries
- Medical and dental offices can reopen for some preventative care
- Construction can resume under new safety protocols
- Real estate transactions can resume
- Residential moves in and out of county can resume
- Wholesale and retail nurseries for gardening and landscaping can reopen
- Agricultural work can resume
- Golf courses and driving ranges can reopen
- Fabric and craft stores can reopen to supply the creation of masks, gowns and other protective equipment
- Educational and recreational activities for children (including summer camps) can begin with stable groups of 12 or fewer and one stable teacher
RELATED: Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
The new guidelines are expected to go into effect Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m., but that may change pending any major announcements from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The county is planning to release the full text of the new order Thursday afternoon.
On the subject of whether beaches would reopen or not, Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said the county was waiting for Newsom's anticipated order to close all beaches statewide. (We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference live at noon on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.)
While the shelter-in-place order in Santa Cruz County has been extended without any end date, Dr. Newel said officials would continue to evaluate the situation and make changes approximately every three weeks.
"Any shorter time for modifications doesn't make sense because we wouldn't be able to see and assess the impact any changes have made," said Dr. Newel, referring to the virus' incubation period.
Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders through the end of May.
On Wednesday, the six counties also announced similar rollbacks of a few shelter-in-place restrictions, opening the door for more outdoor activities and a few businesses to reopen starting on May 4.
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4
Santa Cruz hasn't been hit nearly as hard by the virus as neighboring Santa Clara County. As of Thursday morning, there were 131 known COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz, compared to 2,134 in Santa Clara.
Two people in Santa Cruz County have been killed by the virus.
