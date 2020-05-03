Livermore mayor outraged after rape and kidnapping suspect released from Santa Rita Jail due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gregory Vien, 61, is under house arrest after Alameda County Judge Thomas Reardon changed his bail from $2.5 million to zero. In April, the California Judicial Council began moving toward setting bail at zero for misdemeanor and low-level felonies to limit the spread of COVID-19.Vien was being held, awaiting his trial, in Santa Rita jail in Dublin where there has been an outbreak of the disease.In a scathing public letter, John Marchand, the mayor of Livermore, said that Vien is now living in his community and wants the decision reversed."My community is outraged and I want to speak out for my community because my number one priority is the safety of my community," Marchand said.Vien was arrested and charged in 2019 after a lengthy investigation that goes back to the '90s after multiple victims were kidnapped and raped in Livermore and Union City. His trial date has not been set.His lawyer, Melissa Adams sent ABC7 this lengthy statement:Adams didn't clarify the details of Vien's medical condition."I don't believe that releasing someone on $0 bail is in the best interest of his community. What incentive does he have to keep his ankle monitor charged," said Marchand who is asking his community to write to their representatives to call for reversing the decision.Marchand said he is also speaking with his team at the City of Livermore."People are outraged that a man who represents a risk to our community, that the judge made the call that his health and well being is more important than the safety of our community," Marchand said.