Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Santa Rosa, USGS says

A preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday, according to the USGS, which would be the largest Bay Area quake in 3 years.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 2.4 miles north-northeast of Santa Rosa, according to the USGS, and 7.8 miles southeast of Windsor in Sonoma County.

RELATED: 2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the East Bay Sunday night

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted that crews are responding to reports of "odors of gas, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as stuck elevators."

They say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

According to Meteorologist Drew Tuma, an M4.4 would be the strongest Bay Area earthquake in three years. The last one bigger was in 2019 when an M4.5 quake shook the East Bay.

He also says there is only a 6 percent chance after an earthquake that a larger one will follow in the next 72 hours.

There has been at least one aftershock since the initial quake which registered at 3.9 magnitude.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live