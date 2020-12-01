holiday

150 'Santas' on jet skis aim to bring foster children presents in Australia

AUSTRALIA (KGO) -- In Australia, hoards of "Santas" traded in their sleighs for jet skis, all for a great cause.

More than 150 people dressed up as Saint Nick and set out into the Gold Coast.

Their hope was to break a world record for "most Santas on a jet ski" and raise money for charity.

They were able to raise $10,000 for an organization that gives toys to children in foster care during the holidays.



According to the Guinness Book of World Records website, Australia also holds the world record for largest surfing lesson ever, with everyone dressed up as Santa.

320 locals took part in the 30-minute lesson on Bondi Beach, to break the previous record of 250 surfers, according to the website.
