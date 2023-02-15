Officials ID woman killed in San Francisco home explosion; suspect charged with multiple felonies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A medical examiner has identified the woman killed when a home exploded in San Francisco's Outer Sunset as 51-year-old Rita Price.

No other information about the victim has been released.

Officials say another victim, who was injured, was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition and is being treated for burns.

Investigators have not provided a cause for the explosion, which leveled the home along 22nd Avenue and Noriega Street and rendered nearby houses uninhabitable.

Fifty-three-year-old Darron Price, who was arrested in connection to the explosion, was not home at the time of the blast. Two Price children who lived there were not home, either.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that Price has been charged with multiple felonies, including involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of elder abuse. Additionally, the criminal complaint includes allegations that Price proximately caused great bodily injury to one of the victims.

