The Sheraton Maui Resort uncovers a sacred part of Hawaiian history

"This is the only lobby bar in Ka'anapali where you can get these kind of views," described Sheraton Maui Director of Operations Lauren Ray. "I think it's a very special place because it's centrally located on the property, and then our food and beverage and culinary has done a phenomenal job locally sourcing this epic menu."
Find creative bites you can't get elsewhere, like a tower of fresh fish prepared in three different ways and malasadas (fried dough) with three different toppings. Pair your meal with colorful, craft cocktails made with local Maui rums, coconut milk, and house pineapple syrup.
This spot is also the perfect place to watch the legendary cliff diving ritual that honors Hawaiian history.
"So, every evening at sunset, we host a nightly cliff diving experience," explained Katelyn Mayer Director of Public Relations at the Sheraton Maui. "It's something that we've done every night since we opened in 1963 as a way to honor our location."
If you visit the Cliff Dive Bar, you can listen to a live narration that describes the story behind the Sheraton's dive tradition. It's something all can experience, whether you are a hotel guest or a visitor to the island.
