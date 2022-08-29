Silicon Valley Pride: Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ community at festival, parade in San Jose

Thousands celebrated the LGBTQ+ community at the Silicon Valley Pride festival and parade in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people celebrated love and unity in the South Bay on Sunday. The Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival took center stage in San Jose, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

"It's important to love who you love, amazing what people are doing out here, supporting each other," said spectator Abagail Lawson.

For Lana Patel, it's about representation for the South Asian queer and trans communities.

"It's so important to be out here we need representation, I think it's a turning point in our country where we are seeing the full spectrum of the rainbow," said Patel from Parivar Bay Area.

VIDEO: Thousands expected to attend Silicon Valley Pride parade, festival over weekend

"Today's a celebration of everyone being authentically who they are and getting to celebrate that," said Cindy Chavez, San Jose mayoral candidate.

This parade was also a reminder of human rights, which many are still fighting for.

"They're taking away women's rights -- reproductive rights. We can't allow that to happen. That's why we are here to stand strong together," said Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker.

This parade started in 1977.

RELATED: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch ABC7's coverage

"It's a great day. This parade is getting bigger every year, a good sign," said State Senator Dave Cortese.

We found newlyweds Jimmy and Jamie Cruz just hours after they tied the knot.

"Today's a celebration of love. We decided to do it. We love each other. Why not do it on Pride?" said Jamie Cruz.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live