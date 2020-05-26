Six Flags announces new health guidelines for when Discovery Kingdom, Hurricane Harbor reopen

Six Flags visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while they are at either park and must have their temperature checked using contact-free infrared thermal imaging before entering.
Masks will also be available for purchase at the front gate of both parks.
Park tickets will only be available online, allowing Six Flags staff to manage attendance, which will be capped well below the park's maximum occupancy to encourage physical distancing.
Distance markers, directional markers to promote one-way foot traffic and public health messages encouraging physical distancing will be displayed throughout each park. Passengers on each park's rides will be separated by empty rows and seats.
Roller coasters, rides and other attractions will be disinfected frequently in addition to high-touch areas like public seating, tabletops and doors. Six Flags also plans to set up hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the park.
Each park will offer modified food menus with mobile ordering options to encourage touchless transactions.
Self-service at buffets and salad bars will be eliminated and park visitors will receive condiments, cutlery, napkins and beverages from park attendants as requested.
Six Flags officials consulted with epidemiological experts to outline the health and safety guidelines, which meet or exceed local, state and federal health guidelines for businesses operating during the pandemic.
Tickets to both parks will be available for reservation at sixflags.com/reserve.
Park guests will be contacted electronically the day before their reservation to confirm their visit and health status.
