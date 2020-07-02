Vallejo's Six Flags moving forward with partial reopening amid governor's tightened restrictions

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Six Flags in Vallejo has officially reopened today after being shutdown since March 8.The park is returning to an animals-only experience, calling it "The Marine World Experience."No rides will be in service.This partial reopening comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented more health orders in Solano County, shutting down indoor dining, bars, museums and zoos.Communications Manager Marc Merino says the communications they have received is that they area good to-go to reopen. Merino says they've been in contact with city county, and state officials."The order from the governor was in regards to indoor locations and as we are an outdoor park with a lot of space, we feel we have the comprehensive safety measures in place to protect our guests and our team members," Merino said.Guests are required to make a reservation online, wear a face mask and get your temperature checked as you enter the park.Both employees and visitors will go through a thermal imaging camera designed to detect a temperature of 100 degrees or more."If they do they'll be pulled out of line. We'll give them a chance to cool down, and we'll recheck it again," Merino said.If their temperature is still high, they will ask that visitor to leave.When asked why Six Flags is able to open when other Bay Area zoos are closed, Merino reiterated the park will be operating as a zoo and aquarium."During this limited operation as the marine world experience we are operating as a a zoo and aquarium," Merino said.They're allowing 2,000 visitors out of a possible 12-14,000 max capacity.Hand sanitizing stations and social distance markers can be found throughout the park.Merino said the visitor will experience a less crowded theme park which could be nice."When guests come into the park, they almost have the park to themselves. It's going to be a very unique but I think positive experience for the guests that do come because of that," Merino said.Visitors can see animals like Brandon Belt the not-so-baby giraffe or Lucy, the white-throated monitor lizard at half priced admission.Mobile food ordering is available for contactless transactions.Animal Care Specialist Amy Brumbaugh says she's been trying to play with the animals and get them out of the enclosures for exercise during their closure."We're all very excited to invite the guests back and show them our amazing animals," Brumbaugh said.The park will reopen to members and season pass holders on Thursday and open to the public on July 4.