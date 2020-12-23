Christmas Day snowstorm coming to Lake Tahoe, forecast shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fresh powder is expected to blanket Lake Tahoe on Friday, setting the stage for a white Christmas in the Sierra Nevada.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says Santa Claus may be navigating his sleigh through a snowstorm on December 25.
The same pair of Pacific storms that are expected to drench the Bay Area will also bring snow to the Sierra and western Nevada over the upcoming holiday weekend, explained Argen.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area starting Friday 10 a.m. until Saturday 10 a.m.
The bulk of the snow will be arriving late Friday night into Saturday with 8-12 inches of snow anticipated, says Argen.
Argen's AccuWeather forecast shows up to a foot of snow above 7,000 feet.
Expect 85-100+ wind gusts along the exposed Sierra ridges.
Both storms could dump 18 inches of fresh powder on Donner Pass and 3-8 inches across the Tahoe Basin through Saturday, according to Argen.
