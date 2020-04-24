3 senior citizens robbed in San Francisco, one looking for Good Samaritans who saved her

While police report most crimes are down from February to March and robberies are down 20%, these figures aren't sitting well with residents in parts of the city.
RELATED: San Francisco woman speaks out about violent confrontation, attack while walking her dogs
Some are questioning the stats and say from what they've heard and experienced first hand is quite the opposite.
Two attacks happened around 1:30 p.m. in San Francisco's Fillmore District outside the SPCA and Bank of America ATM on Fillmore Street. A 70-year old woman had her purse snatched and then an 84-year old, just moments later was knocked to the ground.
"I was crying a lot and I said I've been through something I never thought I would in my whole life." said the spritely Joan Robinson, sitting alongside her daughter, Fran Rubenstein at their home just blocks away from where the incident happened.
Joan was on her way to the ATM when the incidents happened and had just witnessed, moments earlier, a 70-year old woman, outside the SPCA had her purse grabbed away as well. Joan's daughter believes the coronavirus outbreak could be to blame.
RELATED: South Bay trail runner attacked, coughed on describes moments that led to violent confrontation
"All of these stores had guards nearby because they were getting ripped off. Now all the stores are closed!"
Joan nods her head in agreement and adds "maybe we should have something like people together and make a plan to watch out for each other."
In Chinatown, that's exactly what's happening with the "United Peace Corps" watch group. Since the outbreak happened, they patrol the streets daily and have reported numerous crimes in progress.
"What we find is people are too scared to report to authorities what's really going on and that's why the numbers seem so low," says Leanna Louie, who formed the group earlier this year.
Meantime as tiny 5-foot-1 Joan is on the mend and shows us her bruises, and points out the sore spot on her head, she sends her deepest thanks to whoever the Good Samaritans are... who helped her during the scariest moments of her life.
"You couldn't ask for nicer people, so generous with her time and so caring. It's just wonderful," said Joan.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19