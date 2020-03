Coronavirus Bay Area: Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, report says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents should expect an extended shelter-in-place order past the early April date set by the regional order, officials and sources tells ABC7 News' media partner The Mercury News . This comes after President Trump announced the extension of federal guidelines, despite earlier saying society would "reopen" by Easter.Six Bay Area counties first took action, implementing shelter-in-place-orders to curb the spread of novel coronavirus before Gov. Newsom mandated the order statewide three days after. The order went into effect March 17 and was set to end on April 7."In all likelihood, we'll have another shelter-in-place order early this week," Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, said during a tour of county fairgrounds facilities that will be used to help unhoused people protect themselves from the coronavirus, the Mercury reports.Bay Area public health officers co-signed the county's first widespread shelter-in-place order, are having ongoing talks about extending the current order until May 1, multiple sources told Mercury News.The counties in the first order were Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Cruz. The counties were joined by the city of Berkeley, which operates its own public health department.The public health order, both in the Bay Area and statewide, limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, except to maintain operations critical to state infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes healthcare, food and agriculture, emergency services and many others.Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.Even if the Bay Area order was to continue longer, Newsom's order requires all Californians to stay home indefinitely -- but local jurisdictions have more restrictive rules than the state.The Bay Area currently has over 1,900 cases and 49 deaths.