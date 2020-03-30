Coronavirus Bay Area: Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, report says

RELATED: Everything to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Six Bay Area counties first took action, implementing shelter-in-place-orders to curb the spread of novel coronavirus before Gov. Newsom mandated the order statewide three days after. The order went into effect March 17 and was set to end on April 7.
"In all likelihood, we'll have another shelter-in-place order early this week," Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, said during a tour of county fairgrounds facilities that will be used to help unhoused people protect themselves from the coronavirus, the Mercury reports.
Bay Area public health officers co-signed the county's first widespread shelter-in-place order, are having ongoing talks about extending the current order until May 1, multiple sources told Mercury News.
CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
The counties in the first order were Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Cruz. The counties were joined by the city of Berkeley, which operates its own public health department.
The public health order, both in the Bay Area and statewide, limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, except to maintain operations critical to state infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes healthcare, food and agriculture, emergency services and many others.
Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.
RELATED: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Even if the Bay Area order was to continue longer, Newsom's order requires all Californians to stay home indefinitely -- but local jurisdictions have more restrictive rules than the state.
The Bay Area currently has over 1,900 cases and 49 deaths.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19