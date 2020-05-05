Coronavirus California

City of Alameda preps new trailers to house homeless during COVID-19 crisis

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Cities in the East Bay are moving ahead with plans to get at least some of their homeless population off the streets during the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the use of brand new trailers from the state office of emergency services.

Crews put the finishing touches on four new homes, trailers that will soon house eight people otherwise living on the streets of Alameda.

RELATED: Alameda Food Bank sees 10x demand amid COVID-19 crisis

The trailers, delivered from the California Office of Emergency Services, are just one part of Alameda's response to the COVID19 crisis for it's homeless population.

They are not only for the un-housed, but for those asymptomatic for coronavirus.

"We have one couple and a father and son who will be moving in for starters," said Amy Wooldridge with the City of Alameda Department of Human Services. "The goal is to give them a space where they can isolate. They're more vulnerable when they're on the street to getting Covid."

Meantime, across the estuary in Oakland, crews have laid the groundwork for the dozens of trailers that city has received. Now parked near the Oakland Coliseum, they are expected to be ready for residents as early as next week.

RELATED: 2 homeless women took over empty house in SF's Castro neighborhood, say they plan to do it again

Those who work with the Bay Area's homeless population know that for every person who gets a spot in one of these trailers, there are many more still on the streets.

"When they're on the street, they're open to the elements right?" explained Tomika Perkins with Operation Dignity. "The mortality rate for people on the street is already higher than most. Then to compound it with the virus, I don't think that's something as a community that we would want."

Go here for more information on Operation Dignity.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalamedashelteralameda countycoronavirus californiahomelesscoronavirustrailersshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Are micro-small businesses being left out of PPP? Here's what ABC7 found
Mortgage problems? Here's how forbearance option works
SoCal family had no money for rent, then the cops came
Santa Clara Co. proposal would allow more employees to work from home after pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mayor Breed says SF working to further reopen businesses 'responsibly'
Santa Clara Co. proposal would allow more employees to work from home after pandemic
Bay Area outdoor-based businesses reopen with lots of customers
SoCal family had no money for rent, then the cops came
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
Show More
Are micro-small businesses being left out of PPP? Here's what ABC7 found
'Murder hornet' lands on the West Coast, potentially threatening Bay Area bees
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News