PG&E executives to appear before state utility regulators over last week's power shutoffs

A PG&E truck is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Public Utilities Commission will hold an emergency meeting to address last week's PG&E power shutoffs.

Thousands of people felt the negative impacts of PG&E's public safety power outages. Now the California Public Utilities Commission is having a meeting with the PG&E top executives about it today.

The CPUC wants PG&E to publicly address the mistakes and operational gaps identified in the latest public safety power shutoff and give them the lessons the utility company learned so they can ensure they are not repeated.

This emergency meeting is supposed to make sure CPUC Commissioners and staff have as much information as possible and can take additional actions as necessary to mitigate severe risks to public health and safety ahead of future PSPS events triggered by PG&E.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the California Public Utilities Commission office in San Francisco.

