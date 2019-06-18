Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry joins forces with No Kid Hungry to raise awareness about food insecurity, child hunger

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are thousands of kids in California who go hungry during the Summer. School is out and many families living in underserved communities don't know where to go to get breakfast and lunch. That's why Ayesha Curry joined forces with a program called No Kid Hungry to raise awareness.

When she's not attending a Golden State Warriors game or overseeing her many food and lifestyle ventures, Ayesha Curry is investing in the well-being of children. On Monday she was the ambassador of the No Kid Hungry summer meals program.

"People just don't know that there are amazing programs like No Kid Hungry which I love and have been working with them for year, hand on, getting it done and raising awareness to let people know that there is a village around them," explained Curry.


The problem is that many families don't know where to go.

"Six of the seven kids who rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year are not accessing summer meals," said Dunn. "It's a huge gap, so we're trying to make sure that these meal programs are available at as many places as possible."

Finding a site is easy just text the word 'Food' to 877-877. All you need to do is enter your zip code and just like that you'll get all the sites near you. By the way, the message is also in Spanish, textea la palabra 'Comida.

Curry is the host, judge and executive producer of ABC's upcoming summer series called "Family Food Fight," a new cooking competition for families which airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC7.



Curry says celebrity chefs have the obligation to reach out to kids and teach them how to eat healthy.

Tanya Holland, chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen in San Francisco and Oakland, agrees.

"Their brains won't develop, their energy level will be low or they are going to seek out dollar candy and fill themselves with sugar," said Holland.

The No Kid Hungry campaign started 10 years ago with the goal of, every year, reaching more families.

