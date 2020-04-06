Coronavirus impact: Santa Rosa's Safari West takes extra precautions after NYC zoo's tiger tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus
"Immediately when we heard what happened at the Bronx zoo we have pulled our keepers aside and let them know that there are going to be a little bit of changes," says Nikki Smith of Safari West.
Starting Monday all animal keepers will be wearing masks with filters in them. Safari West doesn't have tigers like the Bronx Zoo, but the wildlife preserve has nearly 1,000 other animals.
RELATED: Bay Area animal shelters urge pet owners to prepare emergency plan amid COVID-19 crisis
Smith says they are well aware of zoonotic diseases or those spread from humans to animals and vice versa. Traditionally those include certain flu types, infection types, and many other diseases.
Smith says all of the animals are a concern for them but certain groups more than others, "definitely our primates and our carnivores we have cheetahs, hyenas, foxes, lots of different species that can be potentially exposed to any of the things that humans can get.
In addition to the masks employees are also using gloves when feeding, spraying sanitizer on handles and doors when entering and exiting habitats, and using foot bath stations when going into or coming out of those areas. All of this in an effort to avoid the spread of a virus like COVID-19.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19