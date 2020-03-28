Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: California man's dream to hike Pacific Crest Trail derailed by COVID-19

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's not just Olympic athletes who have seen their gold medal dreams disrupted by the Tokyo games being postponed. The novel coronavirus pandemic is doing the same for ambitious hikers with plans to tackle one of the west's most challenging trails this spring and summer

The 2,650 mile long Pacific Crest Trail is one of most scenic and challenging trails to be found. It has been a goal since high school for Alex Berger, 25, to walk its length from Mexico to Canada. He was set to start the hike next month.

However, COVID-19 has closed the trail.

"It was devastating," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: San Jose freelance journalist pays it forward one day after receiving money from stranger

Berger started training just more than a year ago, doing short hikes and running. He had to assemble gear and supplies to sustain him for an estimated six months.

It entailed personal sacrifices, essentially leaving his life behind. He gave up a job in the hospitality industry and downsized, selling his car and personal property. He paid off $27,000 in student loans.

Berger broke his lease just so he could focus on his goal. Then the health emergency derailed everything.

RELATED: XFL cancels season because of coronavirus pandemic

"As of right now, I have been cast into limbo," Berger said. "I'm out here maintaining my fitness, trying to maintain a positive outlook and waiting to see what the future holds," he said.

While there is disappointment, Berger puts the health and safety of others first. The Pacific Crest Trail is remote, and hikers are dependent on suppliers as they make their way through California, Oregon and Washington.

You typically resupply by going into small towns along the trail to buy food every four to six days, so I could be transmitting this disease to unwitting people up and down the length of our country," he said.

Besides testing his own perseverance and skills, he was also using his hike to raise donations for a mental health organization.

Berger is hoping conditions will allow him to hike the trail later this year, although it appears more likely that it will have to wait until next year.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypacific crest trailcoronavirus californiatravelcoronavirusgreat adventure
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Some North Bay Airbnb vacation rentals skirt shelter-in-place guidelines
No dumping allowed at Goodwill and Salvation Army sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advice on COVID-19 from woman ending 14-day quarantine
Live updates: Man dies of COVID-19 in Marin County
Oakland Zoo tries to stay afloat, keep animals fed with zero ticket revenue
Some North Bay Airbnb vacation rentals skirt shelter-in-place guidelines
Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
No dumping allowed at Goodwill and Salvation Army sites
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Life during Coronavirus: Communities share moments of joy and kindness
COVID-19 Diaries: New normal of living in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News