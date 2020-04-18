sports

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Chase Soliz takes it to the house with blazing speed

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Chase Soliz from San Jose takes it to the house.

Soliz is the ball carrier.

A flurry of defenders are headed his way, but no one can stop the Chase Train!

He turns on the burners and there he goes... He's at the ten... the five... TOUCHDOWN!

Chase Train goes untouched into the end zone.

And, he scored this one on Mother's Day with his mom Lisa running down the sideline.

We can see where Chase gets his speed!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

