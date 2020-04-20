With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Lily goes 'Beast Mode' with textbook stiff-arm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" it's a dog-eat-dog world.

Lily the dog was in the middle of enjoying a nice belly rub, when Lucy decided she wanted one too.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! ABC7 Sports presents lively play-by-plays of your home videos

But Lily wasn't having it. She sees Lucy coming in for the steal, but not today!

A Marshawn Lynch-like stiff-arm from Lily, and poor Lucy has no chance.

Lucy was not available for an interview afterward, it was straight back to belly rubs.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

