Hey Larry, Call My Play! Max has a need for speed

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Max Toth has a need for speed!

The 14-year-old from Belmont is a dare devil on the motocross track.

Check out those tight turns! How does he not fall off the bike?!
His bike,

That bike by the way, is a 250cc, meaning it tops out around 145 miles per hour.

Max has been riding since he was just 4-year-old, and all those years are paying off...

He's currently in Italy, waiting to compete in the Moto3 class of the Italian National Championship!

You go, Max! Bring home the hardware!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

