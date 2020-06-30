Hey Larry, Call My Play! 15-month-old Reinier is a baller in training

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of15-month-old Reinier goes hard in the paint!The toddler from Oakley is ready for the return of the NBA.He loves to practice his dunks... he can't miss!Attacking the rim like a baby Shaq, he makes it look easy!Those are some impressive motor skills for a 1-year-old.Future baller right here!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!