Hey Larry, Call My Play! 15-month-old Reinier is a baller in training

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 15-month-old Reinier goes hard in the paint!
The toddler from Oakley is ready for the return of the NBA.
He loves to practice his dunks... he can't miss!
Attacking the rim like a baby Shaq, he makes it look easy!
Those are some impressive motor skills for a 1-year-old.
Future baller right here!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
