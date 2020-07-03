Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Musik the 'wonder dog' has many tricks up her sleeve

By
NOE VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Musik the "wonder dog" has many tricks up her sleeve.

The two-year-old Merle mini schnauzer from Noe Valley is so smart!

She knows all types of commands, and even knows how close drawers for her owner.

But wait! There's more...

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Pedro the chorkie loves soccer and belly rubs

She also knows that pulling on the towel can open the door.

Just wait for Musik's disappearing act.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnoe valleydogschildrenlittle leaguesoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playsportsyouth soccerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 15-month-old Reinier is a baller in training
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alex has football moves like George Kittle
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Anastasia is a fearless, skiing ballerina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County announces new health order
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Solano Co. DA recuses herself from reviewing deadly police shootings
Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?
Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Bay Area farm has recipe for success during pandemic
Napa City and County to crack down on masks and social distancing
Show More
Alameda beaches open for July 4th despite surging COVID-19 cases in county
SJ Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson describes life inside MLS Bubble
CA man shares regret over attending BBQ, dies next day of COVID-19
Future of CA schools during COVID-19: Face masks, social distancing, 'hybrid' learning
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
More TOP STORIES News