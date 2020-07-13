Hey Larry, Call My Play! Luz is queen of the ice rink

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofIn this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Luz Del Carmen is queen of the ice rink!The 15-year-old from Richmond is working on her double salchow. She stumbles on the first go, but Luz is no quitter!On the second take, she absolutely nails it!She's been practicing figure skating for five years now, with goals of representing the U.S.A in the 2026 Olympics.Looks like she's right on track!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!