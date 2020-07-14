Hey Larry, Call My Play! NJ Gray is a scoring machine

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofNJ Gray is always finding ways to score.He plays in the under 11 group for his basketball academy in Richmond, and can attack his way to the rim in any situation.Here he is, dribbling from baseline to baseline for the layup... no one can touch him!Next play, NJ scrambles for the lose ball, he gets it, it's up and in!What a hustler.Then, maybe the most impressive part of his tape, he uses the high screen, then comes up to take that shot...NJ finishes with finesse!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!