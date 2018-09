RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The 2018-2019 edition of the Golden State Warriors will get together for the first time as a team team today. Players and coaches taking part in media day will get the opportunity to discuss defending their NBA title.Key new additions this year include DeMarcus Cousins and Jonas Jerebko.Watch ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on Warriors Media Day. Also follow Mindi Bach and Casey Pratt on Twitter for live updates!