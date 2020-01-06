bay area life

Team Visa Summit gathers Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from 25 different countries

The Team Visa Summit 2019 brought together 37 athletes from 25 different countries for a day of learning, celebration, and community building.

Team Visa athletes are selected based on athletic achievements, character, personal journey and alignment with VISA's brand values.

Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls gathered inside Visa's Innovation Center in San Francisco for the camaraderie-building event, including Kanoa Igarashi, Kate Courtney, Katie Ledecky, and more!

Visa is a proud worldwide sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2032.

The multinational financial services corporation strives to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network.

The company's relentless focus on innovation serves as a catalyst for rapid growth of digital commerce on any device.

For more information, visit www.visa.com
