TOY DRIVE

Teddy bears to make it rain onto the ice in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Shower of generosity? You can watch hockey and throw teddy bears onto the ice for a good cause in San Jose. The stuffed animals will be given to local children in need. (San Jose Barracuda)

ABC7 News
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
You can watch hockey and throw teddy bears onto the ice for a good cause in San Jose. The stuffed animals will be given to local children in need.

VIDEO: St. Louis Blues adopt adorable puppy

The San Jose Barracuda is hosting its fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at SAP Center on Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new or lightly used teddy bear or other stuffed toys (big or small) to the game.

RELATED: Video of a hockey player making a kid's day is 14 seconds of pure cute

The fun begins when the Barracuda score their first goal, that's when everyone tosses the stuffed animals on the ice.

The toys will be collected and donated to local groups, including Working Partnerships USA, Gardner Family Health Network and the pediatric unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara.

Click here for more information on the Teddy Bear Toss, including ticket prices for Friday's game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshockeyhockey fancharitytoy drivetoyssocietyu.s. & worldSan Jose SharksSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOY DRIVE
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans
Porch pirates steal gifts meant for orphaned kids in need
Here's a look back at the history of Toys for Tots
Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo
More toy drive
SPORTS
Reports: Jurickson Profar joining Athletics as part of three-team trade
Ehlers scores hat trick to lead Jets past Sharks 5-3
Reliever Joakim Soria agrees to two-year deal with Oakland A's
Jon Gruden: Hope Raiders can 'restart' Nathan Peterman, 'get him going'
More Sports
Top Stories
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
5 things to know about a government shutdown
What is a bolide meteor?
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. man talks about blowing whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
Trump planning to pull 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, reducing force by half
Square leases landmark building, poised to be the largest tech business in Oakland
More News