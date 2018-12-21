SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --You can watch hockey and throw teddy bears onto the ice for a good cause in San Jose. The stuffed animals will be given to local children in need.
The San Jose Barracuda is hosting its fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at SAP Center on Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.
Fans are encouraged to bring a new or lightly used teddy bear or other stuffed toys (big or small) to the game.
The fun begins when the Barracuda score their first goal, that's when everyone tosses the stuffed animals on the ice.
The toys will be collected and donated to local groups, including Working Partnerships USA, Gardner Family Health Network and the pediatric unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara.
Click here for more information on the Teddy Bear Toss, including ticket prices for Friday's game.