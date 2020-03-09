bay area life

Sting stars in 'The Last Ship' at the Golden Gate Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sail away with Sting in his musical, 'The Last Ship!'

Inspired by his album, "The Soul Cages," 'The Last Ship' is a love story, a tale of family and friendship, and pays homage to the shipbuilding community that Sting grew up in.

Enjoy a toe-tapping, Tony-nominated original score by Sting, including some of his best-loved songs: "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance."

Don't miss your chance to see this riveting musical at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco!

Dates:
Now-Mar. 22. 2020

Address:
Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street at Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
