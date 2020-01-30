Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Football superfan shares how to enjoy Super Bowl on a budget

MIAMI (KGO) -- On South Beach, it's Super Bowl week ahead of the game between San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, there's a speck of orange.

Ron Katz is coming from Denver, Colorado. He's a diehard Broncos fan who knows how to budget.

"Having been there, this is number 14 of the last 19," Katz said. "So, I've been to this rodeo before."

He's talking about Super Bowl host cities.

Over those 14 seasons, he's only attended one Super Bowl game. Through a random scratch-off contest, he scored two tickets to see his Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The man works in finance and chases the deep discounts.

With a little bit of research, he said football fans can reap the benefit.

His main message: it's about the memories, not about spending a lot of money.

"There's a lot of free and cheap and fun kind of events," Katz said. "So, why not just enjoy that... and if I get into the game, great!"

So here's what you do, plan early, get familiar with the city and when you see a good hotel deal, grab it!

Katz said he started planning the day after the 2019 Super Bowl. Hotel options became available last April.

"If you can get a hotel that weekend before, into Wednesday, Thursday, maybe Friday of Super Bowl week, you can do it on the opaque travel sights for under $100 a night," he said. "Sometimes in the $60s."

Katz said to book travel before your team wins the NFC, or AFC since most airlines allow free cancellations within 24-hours.

"Back tracking, my flight here was free using an award ticket on United," he said. "My hotel was $59 a night."

That price is a steal on South Beach!

He said travel and stay are top priorities. Though experiences might cost you a bit more.

Don't forget, there are coupons to consider.

"The only thing I've spent money on was Super Bowl opening night on Monday night," Katz said. "And there was a promo code for Ticket Master that got 50% off. So, it was only like, $18 to get into."

He said when it comes to hosts cities, it's the atmosphere that keeps him coming back, "Just the energy. If you're a football fan, it's just the energy. The events. The A-list kind of opportunities, but you don't have to be an A-list person."

On Super Bowl Sunday, Katz is catching an 8 a.m. flight back to Denver to watch the Super Bowl for free from the comfort of his own home.

