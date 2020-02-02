Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Walnut Creek woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day

MIAMI (KGO) -- Some people have nice views out of their hotel room window, others don't.

But Walnut Creek native Denise Ammon and her friends will have one of the greatest views out of their hotel rooms ever.

When they wake up on Super Bowl Sunday, they will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., the host stadium for Super Bowl 54.

"I've only been to one NFL game," Ammon said. "I've never been to a Super Bowl. This is going to be crazy."



The Walnut Creek native is here in Miami because she won the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest earning her and her friends a super weekend.

"Me and my best friends arrived yesterday and we were able to go to Courtyard by Visa party that was hosted by The Chainsmokers last night, so that was very fun," Ammon said. "Tonight, Courtyard has essentially made their suite into a hotel room that we get to spend the night in. In the stadium, the night before the Super Bowl, we get to wake up Super Bowl Sunday in this suite."



Ammon, an emergency room doctor, was picked thanks to the submission of her story of game-changing friendship with her former fellow co-residents.

Her story of how they all support each other from across the country earned her a key to the super suite.

Something she would've never dreamed of winning.

"No, absolutely not," Ammon said. Who thinks they're going to win a contest? I've never won anything before so this was so crazy to me. It's amazing. I'm still in shock. We're here now. It's a pretty great experience, we're really excited to be here and so, so thankful to the Courtyard."

So during the big game, when you look up at the suites, you can be jealous, like the rest of us, knowing that Ammon and her friends are having the time of their lives, in a hotel room!

