Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco preparing for street closures in the Mission on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting ready for the possibility of street celebrations when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

You may remember what happened the evenings when the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. Huge crowds, including a few vandals, gathered on Mission Street and in several other neighborhoods.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says starting at halftime, around 5:15 p.m., Mission, between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street may be closed.

24th Street, between Bartlett and Potrero Avenue may also be closed, according to the SFMTA.

Muni will be rerouted to avoid the celebration areas.

"Muni will reroute in the Mission starting at 5 p.m. Service will return to normal once streets are clear," posted SFMTA on its website.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscomission districtsan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowl 2020sportssfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News