Here's what the tax deadline extension means for Californians

Both the state of California and the federal government are offering filing extensions due to the storms. Here's who qualifies.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With all the rain, flooding and landslides, California has been through a lot. Because of that, the federal and state governments are giving most Californians until May 15 to do their taxes.

CPA Larry Pon says there is more than just that.

"So anything that would have been due from Jan. 8 to May 15, has been extended to May 15. So what does that mean?" Larry asks. "It covers the fourth quarter estimate payment, which is due on Jan. 17. In addition, some other deadlines that would have been April 18 are moved to May 15, such as funding your individual retirement account."

MORE: Here are the most frequently asked Middle Class Tax Refund questions

Who qualifies? All of those living in the following counties: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

"You don't have to be affected by the storms, the floods or whatever," Pon says. "So if you look at your map, it's all the coastal counties for sure, and all the big counties, you know San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara Santa Cruz especially, you know, all the big counties recovered."

If your county has not been added to the list, Pon says it could be later, because of this report.

"Stay tuned because once people see your graphic, once your graphic is on the screen, they're going to look and say, 'Wait a minute. I think they forgot me!' So we might get a further announcement from the IRS, saying, 'Oops, we missed someone or something like that,'" he says.

MORE: The IRS extends tax filing date for Californians affected by storms

Now let's pivot over to the Middle Class Tax Refund. There is confusion on whether it will be taxed.

Again Larry Pon: "We're waiting for clarification for the IRS to give us some guidance to finance, because in the tax community there's some that says, yes, there's some that says no."

