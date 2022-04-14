Crews battle raging fire at food processing facility in Salinas; risk of ammonia explosion

SALINAS, Calif. -- A risk of explosion and toxic smoke from a raging fire at a food processing plant in south Salinas has prompted the Salinas Fire Department to begin evacuating nearby residents.The evacuation notice is for the areas near the fire -- at Taylor Farms Processing Facility -- between South Main Street, East Alisal Street, Alisal Road and Harris Road. The order is due to the potential for an explosion and hazmat plume of ammonia that can change the impacted areas based on shifts in wind direction, according to a 2:19 a.m. news release from city officials.Nearly 100 firefighters from 22 fire units across Monterey County are reportedly on the scene battling the four-alarm blaze, which started shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday."The fire progressed to the point that it poses a significant risk for a potential explosion of ammonia that is located in the plant," said Sam Klemek, Deputy Fire Chief and Incident Commander. "For that reason, we pulled back our units to a safe area and have begun evacuation notices for the immediate area around the plant."A shelter-in-place order first issued just before 1 a.m. was expanded at 2:40 a.m. to include the areas South of Constitution Blvd. to Spreckels Ave and East of Main St. and Highway 68 to Hartnell Road.Authorities ask the residents in the general area to remain indoors and keep pets inside, close all windows and shut down heating, ventilation and fans.The evacuation announcement added that officials may need to expand the scene to a full closure of a 1-mile radius of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions.Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the highway and use Old Stage Road as an alternate route.Early indications are that a welding project sparked a fire in a wall and eventually spread to the attic of the 225,000 square-foot facility, Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn said Wednesday night.No people or produce were inside the plant, which was closed for the season and was scheduled to reopen Monday.The plant is located in the 1200 block of Abbott Street, in an industrial area of the city. The facility contains an estimated 40,000 gallons of ammonia and if there are leaks, fire officials will issue a warning for residential areas that are downwind in the Salinas Valley to either shelter in place or evacuate, Vaughn said.No injuries have been reported in the fire, the chief said, but there have been several explosions from propane tanks.This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.