The Earthquake Effect: Bridging the faults - What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit

ABC7 ORIGINAL SERIES: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
With the lifeline that connected the East Bay to San Francisco severed, Caltrans quickly worked to fix the bridge, but it would ultimately need to be replaced. After decades of planning, the new San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge stands a shining monument to the regions recovery after the quake, but is also a symbol of the strength and ingenuity of the region.
Equipped with the latest in seismic technology, the new bridge will sway with Mother Nature when the next quake hits. Inside the structure, 20 massive 6-feet-tall fuses will shift with the bridge to ensure that not only will it not collapse, but it will be back up and running quickly to allow medical and emergency personnel to get resources to either side of the Bay quickly.
"The Earthquake Effect: Bridging the Faults" takes you back to that warm October day that changed the region and shows you a journey of personal and professional perseverance as the Bay Area braces from another major quake that could strike any day. Take a look at full coverage here.
