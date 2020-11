San Francisco restaurant Tommy's Joynt reopens in time for Thanksgiving

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular San Francisco restaurant, Tommy's Joynt, has reopened its doors. This is the first time the decades-old restaurant has reopened since most businesses were forced to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.The popular hofbrau-style restaurant has been serving up sandwiches and meal platters on the corner of Geary Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue for more than 70 years.Tommy's Joynt is offering limited indoor dining and takeout at their usual fixed pricesThe menu is reduced, but the owners say they plan to have their famous Thanksgiving dinner available for pick up.