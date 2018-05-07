BART

BART officials discuss plans to renovate stations, upgrade system

EMBED </>More Videos

BART has a vision of becoming a world class transit agency like London's Tube. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART has a vision of becoming a world-class transit agency like London's Tube. The reality right now is far from that if you talk to passengers.

A customer survey in 2016 showed satisfaction hit a 20 year low. This week BART's board of directors is discussing an ambitious plan to upgrade the system. Director Nick Josefowitz describes the plan as putting the customer first.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."



In this customer centric model all of the more than 40 BART stations will have a consistent, standardized look with signage making it easier for passengers to understand where they are, where they're going and how the system operates. Lighting will also be uniform whether you're at the Pleasant Hill station or the Embarcadero.

Part of the design guidelines also call for having retail, like coffee shops. Josefowitz says, "It's about creating community."

RELATED: Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets

There is a pot of $110 million from two bond measures to get the ball rolling, plus the directors will be asked to set aside money in this year's budget.

The customer friendly plan does not substitute for upgrades to the nuts and bolts of the system, including new trains, nor does it take away from the focus on quality of life issues like cleanliness, according to Josefowitz. The directors will talk about specifics and timetables at their meeting on Thursday.

Click here for more stories related to BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTtrainscommutingpublic transportationtransportationmass transitSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News