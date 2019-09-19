Person killed after being hit by BART train; Powell St. BART station closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Powell Street station in San Francisco is closed after a person was hit and killed by a train, according to the transit agency.It happened around 2 p.m.According to BART, based on witness acoounts there is no foul play suspect and the person intentionally entered the trackway.The Powell Street station is closed while emergency crews respond to the scene. The Dublin to Daly City train is single-tracking through the station.Antioch to Millbrae is single-tracking and other trains are being turned around. Richmond-Millbrae is canceled for now.San Francisco Municipal Railway is offering mutual aid to BART passengers.