BART

Person killed after being hit by BART train; Powell St. BART station closed

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Powell Street station in San Francisco is closed after a person was hit and killed by a train, according to the transit agency.

It happened around 2 p.m.

According to BART, based on witness acoounts there is no foul play suspect and the person intentionally entered the trackway.

The Powell Street station is closed while emergency crews respond to the scene. The Dublin to Daly City train is single-tracking through the station.

Antioch to Millbrae is single-tracking and other trains are being turned around. Richmond-Millbrae is canceled for now.

San Francisco Municipal Railway is offering mutual aid to BART passengers.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

See more stories and videos related to BART.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscocommutingtrainsbart
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BART
South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line
Man with walker falls onto BART tracks, into incoming train
Report: BART operators warn new cars could trap passengers during an emergency
BART reports death on tracks at 24th Street station in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Widow grieves for husband killed in SF crash
Mayor reacts to Trump's threat of EPA action against SF
What is 'Hamilton?'
Volunteers needed for Battle for the Bay cleanup challenge
Show More
Bay Bridge remnant resonates physically -- and literally
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
More TOP STORIES News