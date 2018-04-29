BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Experience the less-traveled parts of Yosemite in Tuolumne County

EMBED </>More Videos

When visiting Tuolumne County, you can experience the less-traveled, yet stunning parts of Yosemite. (KGO)

YOSEMITE (KGO) --
When visiting Tuolumne County, you can experience the less-traveled, yet stunning parts of Yosemite like Hetch Hetchy and Tuolumne Groves of Giant Sequoias. While, discovering world-famous whitewater rafting right around the corner!

Yosemite

Located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite National Park is home to 1,200 square miles of natural beauty. Explore and discover a vast wilderness area filled with giant sequoias, deep valleys, grand meadows, waterfalls, and so much more. Activities abound with year-round fun that the whole family will enjoy! Bike, backpack, or hike your way through over 750 miles of trail to iconic and breathtaking destinations. In the winter, have fun skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and ice-skating in Yosemite's snowy wonderland. The summer months bring a slew of exciting water activities including rafting, boating, fishing, and swimming. With fresh air, spectacular views, and countless adventures, Yosemite National Park provides a truly unforgettable vacation experience.

Click here for more information.

Giant Sequoias

Did you know that giant sequoias are the third longest-lived tree species and can survive for more than 3,000 years? These massive trees reside in three groves within Yosemite National Park: the Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Grove, and Merced Grove. Containing about 500 giant sequoias, the Mariposa Grove is the most easily accessible of the tree destinations. In this grove, hikers can visit Yosemite's famous Grizzly Giant, a majestic sequoia estimated to be 1,800 years old. Merced and Tuolumne Groves require two to three miles of hiking before the sequoias are seen.

Click here for more information on visiting the Sequoias.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area lifeyosemite national parktourismhistorynatureenvironmentcampinghikingoutdoor adventuresYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
TRAVEL
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News