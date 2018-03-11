BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort

Taste your way through the Aulani Resort! (KGO)

The dining possibilities are endless at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa! Grab quick bites and beverages at one of the many restaurants on property. You can cool off with sweet treats like Dole Whip from the Lava Shack or shave ice Mickey Style from Pplua Shave Ice. Enjoy delicious poolside fare and views at Off the Hook, Ulu Cafe, and Wailana Pool Bar. Experience the magic of Disney with delectable buffet meals and Disney character dining at Makahiki. Sip creatively crafted cocktails and savory island appetizers in an upscale lounge environment at The 'lelo Room. Take in the ocean views or watch the sunset while enjoying modern interpretations of traditional Hawaiian cuisine at the 'AMA'AMA restaurant.

Dining Options:
Mama's Snack Stop
Little 'Opihi's - Beachside Kiosk
Off the Hook
Ulu Cafe
Wailana Pool Bar
Makahiki
The 'lelo Room
'AMA'AMA

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa
92-1185 Ali'inui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707

(866) 443-4763
Click here for more information.
