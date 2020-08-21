Society

Travis Air Force base lifts evacuation order after earlier response to LNU Lightning Complex Fire

By
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Travis Air Force base has lifted an evacuation order after shutting down the base out of caution to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County.

Officials say residents can return to the base.

RELATED: LNU Complex Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres in North Bay

In a press release, base leadership, the emergency operations team, and local emergency authorities will continue to actively monitor the threat. At this time there has been no fire-related damage to the installation or military assets.

WATCH: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.



Travis Air Force Base ordered non-mission-essential personnel and their families to evacuate on Wednesday.

Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation


Some people living East of Travis Air Force base have returned to their homes Thursday afternoon, but much of the surrounding area remains abandoned and smoke-covered.

The LNU Lightning Complex is made up of 7 separate fires affecting Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytravis air force basefairfieldtravis air force baseevacuationdisasterwildfirelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Staggering footage of lightning that started Bay Area fires: WATCH
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Fire crews responding to fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill
64,000 evacuated from fires in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Show More
Fires burn area larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Fact checking claims made during the 2020 Democratic convention
Wildfire live updates: Evacuation orders lifted for Vacaville
Vacaville family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
More TOP STORIES News