'We're devastated': Vacaville family who fled wildfire returns to find 'forever home' destroyed

Thursday many families went back to their property for the first time. Most saw their home still standing but others like the Adams' weren't so fortunate.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco, other parts of CA
"He told me that we needed to leave immediately, that the fire was quickly approaching and we had to go," says Jessica Adams who is describing the moments she left her now destroyed house with her 1, 3, and 4-year-old children in the middle of the night.
"We literally ran out with no shoes. I remember my older daughter saying 'mommy I don't even have shoes on' and I said 'I don't either it's okay I want you to be a big girl. I need you to listen I need you to get in the car seat.'"
That was around two thirty in the morning Tuesday and now more than 48 hours later the home is a complete loss. Jessica's husband Seth was working that night.
VIDEO: Vacaville family flees home overnight as Hennessey Fire inched closer
He says he is thankful his wife and children made it out but still wonders if he could have saved their home.
"If I was here I felt like I could have turned on the sprinklers and dampened everything down a little bit. I think I could have salvaged it but I don't know."
In Solano County the sheriff estimates that 62,000 acres have burned. All part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. That includes several homes on nearby English Hills Road.
The Adams' say there isn't much left at their home. Some pool floats and a toy shopping cart can still be seen.
Seth tells us he did find a family heirloom. A pistol that has been in his family for some time.
RELATED: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation
The couple says they had only lived here for eight months but they were so excited and had referred to it as their "forever home."
"We're devastated I also feel the love of family and friends who have reached out and to them I'm very thankful and they know who they are."
The Adams say they haven't yet determined what they will do going forward and if they'll rebuild or move somewhere else.
The family has setup a GoFundMe page that can be found here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health