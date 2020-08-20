LNU Complex Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres in North Bay

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex fires in the North Bay has exploded to 131,000 acres and is threatening 30,000 structures. The fires have no containment.

A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric worker has died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the fires, PG&E has confirmed.

According to PG&E, the employee was found unresponsive in the Gates Canyon area just outside of Vacaville on Tuesday. The worker was taken to the hospital where he died.

PG&E said the employee was in Gates Canyon clearing poles and lines to make the area safer for first responders.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California

This is the first reported death in connection to this weeks Bay Area fires.

The fires stretch across Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties. According to Cal Fire, the fire has destroyed 105 homes.

Cal Fire says four civilians were injured from the blazes.

A helicopter making water drops over the Hills Fire in Western Fresno County crashed on Wednesday, killing the pilot.

