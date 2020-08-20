LNU Complex Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres in North Bay

A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric worker has died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the fires, PG&E has confirmed.
According to PG&E, the employee was found unresponsive in the Gates Canyon area just outside of Vacaville on Tuesday. The worker was taken to the hospital where he died.
PG&E said the employee was in Gates Canyon clearing poles and lines to make the area safer for first responders.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California
This is the first reported death in connection to this weeks Bay Area fires.
The fires stretch across Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties. According to Cal Fire, the fire has destroyed 105 homes.
Cal Fire says four civilians were injured from the blazes.
A helicopter making water drops over the Hills Fire in Western Fresno County crashed on Wednesday, killing the pilot.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health