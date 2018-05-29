GOLDEN STATE KILLER

VIDEO: Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance inside a cage

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, stood silent inside a cage in a Sacramento court, quite the contrast from his initial court appearance, where he was wheeled into the courtroom. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The suspected Golden State Killer went back to court on Tuesday for a hearing on media efforts to get information about the case released.

WATCH: ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.


Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, stood silent inside a cage in a Sacramento courtroom, listening closely while attorneys debated whether search and arrest warrants should be unsealed.

RELATED: WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer

It was quite the contrast from his initial court appearance, where he was wheeled into the courtroom in handcuffs and appeared frail.

Full coverage on the Golden State Killer and the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo here.
