VIDEO: Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance inside a cage

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3) ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.

The suspected Golden State Killer went back to court on Tuesday for a hearing on media efforts to get information about the case released.Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, stood silent inside a cage in a Sacramento courtroom, listening closely while attorneys debated whether search and arrest warrants should be unsealed.It was quite the contrast from his initial court appearance, where he was wheeled into the courtroom in handcuffs and appeared frail.