VIDEO: Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance inside a cage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The suspected Golden State Killer went back to court on Tuesday for a hearing on media efforts to get information about the case released.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, stood silent inside a cage in a Sacramento courtroom, listening closely while attorneys debated whether search and arrest warrants should be unsealed.
It was quite the contrast from his initial court appearance, where he was wheeled into the courtroom in handcuffs and appeared frail.
