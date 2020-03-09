bay area life

Washington Hospital is your source for total orthopedic care

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital Healthcare System makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients. Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more.

From back and spine surgery to elbow and shoulder replacement, Washington Hospital offers a comprehensive range of orthopedic treatments and services.

The hospital's joint replacement and rejuvenation center specializes in shoulder care and healing. In this episode, learn about healing shoulder ailments with top-notch surgical care.

Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System

2000 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94538

https://www.whhs.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfremontmedicalhospitalbay area life
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
All about Sting's 'The Last Ship'
How to prevent heart disease
Tahoe days, Hard Rock nights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News